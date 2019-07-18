Celtic progress in Champions League qualifiers

Celtic cruised through to the second qualifying round of the Champions League after a 2-1 win over Sarajevo in Glasgow saw them progress 5-2 on aggregate.

Neil Lennon's side had few problems navigating the tie after winning the first leg 3-1 in Bosnia, and goals from Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor in each half ensured a smooth passage into the next round.

The Scottish champions were comfortable from the off and Christie killed any hope of a shock comeback when he opened the scoring in the 26th minute.

They conceded a poor goal just after the hour mark minute when Benjamin Tatar pounced on a mistake from debutant Boli Bolingoli, but with 15 minutes remaining Lewis Morgan found McGregor in space just outside the penalty area and the midfielder fired home to seal the win on the night.

A positive evening for Celtic was made better by Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths returning for his first competitive match since December after taking time away from the game for personal problems.

Elsewhere Montenegran side Sutjeska knocked out Slovan Bratislava 3-2 on penalties after Aleksandar Sofranac levelled the tie at 2-2 on aggregate in the third minute of stoppage time, while BATE Borisov scored twice in the final 10 minutes to come from behind and squeeze past Polish outfit Piast Gliwice 3-2 over the two legs.