Ciro Immobile leaves Lazio after eight years

Italian striker Ciro Immobile is leaving Lazio after eight years of service, the Serie A club confirmed on Friday.

The 34-year-old arrived from Sevilla in 2016 and scored 207 goals to become Lazio's all-time top scorer, winning both the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup twice with the capital club.

As he left Italy for a rumoured contract with Turkish side Besiktas, Immobile admitted it was an emotional departure.

"An exceptional journey, but like all beautiful stories there's a beginning and an end. The fans have been fantastic, they've given me everything," he told Sky Sport Italia at the airport.