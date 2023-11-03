South America football governing body condemns violence after fan arrests ahead of Libertadores clash

"The values of the sport we are most passionate about should inspire peaceful and harmonious behaviour. We therefore repudiate any acts of violence and racism that may occur in the context of the final."

Police said local security agents intervened after seeing fans clash on the Copacabana beach fan fest.

"Officers immediately surrounded the area, brought the situation under control, and two men - Argentine tourists and a third man, Brazilian - were taken to the 12th Police Station," police said in a statement.

Locals said Argentine visitors were responsible for the violence, while Boca fans told Argentine media that Fluminense supporters arrived at the beach to carry out an organised attack before police fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

Some 20,000 Boca fans are expected to attend the final at Maracana stadium on Saturday as their team seeks its seventh Libertadores title, said Argentine news outlet La Nacion.

Fluminense, playing on home ground, hope to lift their first continental trophy, after losing to Ecuador's Liga de Quito in the 2008 final.