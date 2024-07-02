Copa America 2024 | Hosts US eliminated after 1-0 defeat by Uruguay

Kansas City, Missouri: Copa America hosts the United States were bundled out of the tournament at the first hurdle on Monday after a 1-0 defeat by Group C winners Uruguay consigned them to third place and allowed Panama to advance as runners-up.

Defender Mathias Olivera scored to give Uruguay the win that sees them advance to the quarter-finals as group winners, with the South Americans winning three of their first-round matches for the first time since 1959.

Panama's 3-1 win over Bolivia saw them finish second on six points, three ahead of the United States.

"The pitch was very hard to play on," Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte said.

"But hey, when we have to score, we score; when we have to play, we play. It's a bit of adapting to the matches and the moments of each match."

The defeat has ramped up the pressure on US coach Gregg Berhalter, with fans chanting: "Fire Gregg" in the second half and after the final whistle.

"We know that we're capable of more, and this tournament, we didn't show it," Berhalter told reporters.