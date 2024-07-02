Copa America 2024 | Panama beat Bolivia 3-1 to reach quarter-finals

Jose Fajardo, Eduardo Guerrero and Cesar Yanis scored for Panama with Bolivia's lone goal coming from Bruno Miranda.

Bolivia exit the tournament after three straight losses having conceded 10 goals and scoring just one.

Bolivia needed a win with only a slim chance of staying alive in the tournament, but it was Panama who broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Cristian Martinez set up Fajardo.

The 30-year-old forward expertly controlled Martinez's header into the box, let it bounce and volleyed the ball past Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra.

Bolivia equalised in the 69th minute when they cut through Panama's midfield and defence, with Ramiro Vaca finding Miranda, who slipped his shot past the keeper.