Crystal Palace's Mateta nets brace in 5-2 thrashing of West Ham

London: Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta netted a brace as they romped to a 5-2 Premier League rout of West Ham United on Sunday with four goals inside 31 minutes including an exquisite bicycle kick by Eberechi Eze.

Palace are 14th in the table, 11 points above the relegation zone, while West Ham are eighth on 48 points, but the two teams directly above them on 50 points apiece -- Newcastle and Manchester United -- have two games in hand.

Michael Olise opened the floodgates in the seventh minute, before Eze's strike nine minutes later had the crowd at a sun-drenched Selhurst Park roaring. Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski saved a shot by Mateta with his right foot, but the ball looped up to Eze to fire home the rebound into the roof of the net.