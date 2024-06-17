Euro 2024: Belgium keep faith on Thomas Meunier for Championships

Frankfurt: Belgium right back Thomas Meunier is 10 days away from full fitness and will join the squad at the European Championship, coach Domenico Tedesco confirmed.

Meunier stayed home in Belgium for treatment on a hamstring injury and Tedesco had until Sunday to name a replacement in the squad ahead of his side’s opener against Slovakia later on Monday.

"He will be able to join the team in a week and a half. That is one of the reasons why I did not tinker with the squad", Tedesco told reporters.