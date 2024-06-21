Euro 2024: Germany look to lock up top spot in group as they face Switzerland

The coach, who took over in September last year, has led a revival of the three-time European champions' title hopes, and after sticking with the same lineup in his first two matches he is unlikely to make major changes.

"I do think it is important to have as many players from the starting 11 on the pitch so that we stay in the rhythm," he said.

"Do not expect to have seven changes to the team. I can rule that out now."

His players have delivered convincing performances in their 5-1 demolition of Scotland and their win over Hungary, their first in a competitive match against them in 70 years.

Nagelsmann is likely to retain his attacking midfield trio of captain Ilkay Gundogan flanked by Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz that has been key to their winning start.

There could be changes further back with Pascal Gross possibly slipping in for Robert Andrich in front of the defence.

But Nagelsmann is in no mood to underestimate the Swiss, who drew 1-1 against the Scots earlier in the week following their opening win over Hungary.

Switzerland will top the group with a win but will also advance with a draw if Scotland fail to beat Hungary in the other group match. Defeat could potentially see them exit the tournament.

"We know we are now up against a team that is of a different calibre with their super attack and the euphoria (as hosts)," said Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri.

"But we are going into the game with confidence and look forward to it. Obviously we want to bother the Germans. That's clear."