Euro 2024 | Spain quell defiant Georgia to reach quarter-finals

Cologne: Three-times champions Spain survived the early scare of an own goal to beat a spirited Georgia 4-1 on Sunday and reach the last eight of Euro 2024, dominating in an exhilarating encounter that brought an end to the minnows' fairytale run.

La Roja will meet hosts Germany in the quarter-finals on Friday and sent a message of intent with a polished performance in the drizzling rain including superbly taken goals from Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo.

Spain had gone behind in the 18th minute against the run of play when Georges Mikautadze found Otar Kakabadze, who whipped in an early cross that struck Robin Le Normand and bounced into his own net, sending Georgian fans into a deafening frenzy.

Playing at their maiden Euros, Georgia were riding a wave of euphoria and seeking an unlikely Iberian double after last week's staggering 2-0 win over Portugal sent them into the knockout rounds.

Georgia were spurred on by thousands of travelling supporters, who were wearing white and draped in national flags. The fans clapped, roared and chanted in unison to the beat of pounding drums.

Spain came into the game after three group stage wins having not conceded a goal and coach Luis de la Fuente brought his first choice players back into the team.

Georgia stuck with a side that included the tournament's joint top scorer Georges Mikautadze and its leading shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili in goal.

Spain were mostly cool and confident, barely ruffled by the determination of the Georgians, with youngsters Williams and Lamine Yamal quick, inventive and unrelenting down the flanks.

"Against Germany we have to be at our best," said player of the match Rodri. "We knew it was going to be a tough match. They put us in trouble. We had chances.

"It was a pity about the goal, but we showed character and pride to come back. We knew they were going to be a solid team."