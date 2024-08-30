Europa League draw: Man United set for reunion with Mourinho in Turkey; Postecoglou faces familiar foes in Scotland

Manchester United will host Scottish side Rangers and travel to Turkey to face Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in the new 36-team Europa League after the draw was made on Friday.

The tournament's league phase has four pots with nine clubs each, divided according to club coefficient. Clubs will face eight different teams with four games at home and four away, picked with the help of a computer.

The fixtures are determined by seeding and every result will factor into the comprehensive league standings.