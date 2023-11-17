Everton handed 10-point penalty for breaching Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules

Everton have been deducted 10 points for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) for the season ending 2021-22, the league said on Friday.

An independent commission imposed an immediate deduction which will see Everton drop from 14th in the standings into the relegation zone, above bottom side Burnley on goal difference.

The Premier League said it had issued a complaint against the Merseyside club and referred the case to the independent commission earlier this year.

"During the proceedings, the club admitted it was in breach of the PSRs for the period ending season 2021/22 but the extent of the breach remained in dispute," the league said in a statement.

"The Commission determined that Everton FC's PSR Calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of 124.5 million pounds ($154.70 million), as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of 105 million pounds permitted under the PSRs."