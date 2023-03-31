FIFA considering sanctions on Indonesia: Official

FIFA considering sanctions on Indonesia after losing U-20 host rights, says official

FIFA removed Indonesia's hosting rights over what a PSSI official said was a failure to honour its commitments to the tournament

Reuters
Reuters, Jakarta,
  • Mar 31 2023, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 16:59 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Soccer's world governing body FIFA is considering sanctions against Indonesia after stripping the country of its hosting rights for the Under-20 World Cup, Indonesia's football federation chief (PSSI) Erick Thohir said on Friday.

FIFA removed Indonesia's hosting rights over what a PSSI official said was a failure to honour its commitments to the tournament, following outrage among some politicians in the predominantly Muslim nation about Israel's participation.

FIFA took the action after PSSI said it had cancelled the draw for the tournament because the governor of Bali refused to host Israel's team.

The removal caused anger and dismay among fans and players in the soccer-mad Southeast Asian country.

Erick told a news conference the toughest sanctions FIFA might bring in included barring Indonesia from competing at the highest level of the sport internationally.

"I am working hard to negotiate again with FIFA so that sanctions can be avoided," he said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo did not want the country "ostracised" from global soccer and had ordered PSSI to transform the sport in the country after losing the hosting rights, Erick said.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

FIFA
Fifa world cup
Indonesia
Sports News
Football
Sanctions

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN

Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

 