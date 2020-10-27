FIFA President Infantino tests positive for Covid-19

FIFA President Gianni Infantino tests positive for Covid-19

Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 27 2020, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 22:40 ist
Gianni Infantino, president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). Credit: AFP

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has tested positive for Covid-19, global soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

Infantino, who is 50 years old, has reported mild symptoms and is in self-isolation and will quarantine for at least 10 days, FIFA added in a statement.

"All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps," the statement said. "FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gianni Infantino
Coronavirus
COVID-19
FIFA

What's Brewing

Arunachal: Covid batters kiwi, pears & plum wine hopes

Arunachal: Covid batters kiwi, pears & plum wine hopes

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

 