Footballer Mari to undergo surgery after Italy knife attack

Italy knife attack: Footballer Mari to undergo surgery

One of the supermarket's employees was killed and four other people were hurt

AFP
AFP, Rome,
  • Oct 28 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 16:03 ist
AC Monza's Pablo Mari. Credit: Reuters Photo

Spanish footballer Pablo Mari is to undergo surgery Friday for injuries sustained during a deadly knife attack in an Italian supermarket, Serie A club Monza said.

The 29-year-old defender, on loan from Arsenal this summer, was hospitalised Thursday night after being wounded in the back but was conscious and able to speak.

He will be operated on later Friday, AC Monza told AFP, confirming press reports.

Mari was shopping with his wife and son in a Carrefour supermarket in Assago, on the outskirts of Milan in northern Italy, when a man apparently suffering from psychological problems grabbed a knife from a shelf and began attacking people.

One of the supermarket's employees was killed and four other people were hurt. Police arrested the alleged attacker, a 46-year-old Italian.

In a tweet, Arsenal said its thoughts were with Mari and the other victims, adding: "We have been in contact with Pablo's agent who has told us he's in hospital and is not seriously hurt".

Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani, in a message tweeted by the club, said: "Dear Pablo, we are all close to you and your family, we wish you well, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon."

