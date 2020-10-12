France, Portugal finish in goalless stalemate

France, Portugal finish in goalless stalemate

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Oct 12 2020, 08:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 08:39 ist
Portugal's forward Ronaldo (L) greets France's forward Kylian Mbappe at the end of the Nations League football match between France and Portugal, on October 11, 2020 at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. Credit: AFP Photo

France drew 0-0 at home to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday in a cagey clash between the world and European champions which largely failed to live up to its billing.

The teams could only manage one shot on target in the first half, a hopeful attempt by Antoine Griezmann from the tightest of angles which stung the hands of keeper Rui Patricio.

Cristiano Ronaldo came closest to scoring when he fired a left-footed strike at goal in added time but his deflected shot was well saved by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Ronaldo also nearly scored in the first half but France defender Lucas Hernandez produced an excellent sliding block, while Ronaldo vented his frustration at team mate Joao Felix after the forward skewed wide as he met a cross which Ronaldo was waiting to turn into the net.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

France
portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo
UEFA Nations League
FOOTBALL

What's Brewing

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

Is GST Council missing the bigger picture?

Is GST Council missing the bigger picture?

DH Toon | Wind turbines to extract water from moisture

DH Toon | Wind turbines to extract water from moisture

Ten of the best quotes from the French Open

Ten of the best quotes from the French Open

Can a pill change your political, religious beliefs?

Can a pill change your political, religious beliefs?

 