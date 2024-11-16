Home
I-League club owners accuse AIFF of 'tender process mismanagement', threaten to move to FIFA

It is learnt that multiple executive committee members have objected because of the quantum of money that is involved in selling five of AIFF's biggest properties without consultation.
PTI
16 November 2024

Football

