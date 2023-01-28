Iheanacho goal sends Leicester to FA Cup fifth round

Iheanacho goal sends Leicester to FA Cup fifth round

Fellow Premier League side Leeds United beat lower-division opposition in Saturday's other early game as they triumphed 3-1 over Accrington Stanley

Reuters
Reuters, Walsall,
  • Jan 28 2023, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 21:41 ist
Kelechi Iheanacho (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Walsall and Leicester City. Credit: AFP Photo

Kelechi Iheanacho spared Leicester City from a potential FA Cup giant-killing once again as his second-half goal saw the Foxes beat fourth-tier Walsall 1-0 and progress to the fifth round on Saturday.

Leicester, who beat fourth-tier strugglers Gillingham by a single Iheanacho goal last time out, faced a stern test from a hard-working, high-energy Walsall side eager to shut out their top-flight opposition.

It took 30 minutes for the Foxes to get a shot on target, and a frustrating afternoon was made worse as Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans' powerful effort from the penalty spot struck the post after Patson Daka was fouled inside the box.

But second-half substitute Iheanacho rescued Leicester's afternoon when his effort from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection off the back of Walsall defender Brandon Comley, turning it into a curling, dipping ball that proved too much for the goalkeeper to handle.

Fellow Premier League side Leeds United beat lower-division opposition in Saturday's other early game as they triumphed 3-1 over Accrington Stanley to reach the fifth round for the first time since 2016.

Goals from Junior Firpo and Luis Sinesterra after a stellar first-half Jack Harrison strike from distance saw Jesse Marsch's top-flight strugglers ease past League One Accrington, despite the hosts pulling one back late on through Leslie Adekoya.

Sports News
Football
FA Cup
Kelechi Iheanacho
Leicester City

