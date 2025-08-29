<p>Bengaluru: If all goes well, the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to get underway in December. The proposal submitted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to the Supreme Court on Thursday indicated as much. </p>.<p>The tournament came to a standstill after the AIFF and its commercial partner, FSDL, failed to renew the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), which is set to expire on December 8.</p>.In a relief for ISL, Supreme Court permits talks between AIFF & FSDL.<p>After a long stand-off, both the parties finally seem to have agreed for a "transparent tender" process for the selection of ISL's commercial partner and came to a "consensual resolution" in the larger interest of the public. </p>.<p>"The AIFF has agreed that it would conduct an open, competitive and transparent tender (or equivalent process) for selection of a commercial partner to conduct the ISL in line with the best global practices," the proposal to the court stated.</p>.<p>"Such process will be conducted in conformity with the National Sports Development Code 2011, the National Sports Governance Act 2025, the AIFF Constitution and applicable FIFA/Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regulations."</p>.<p>Both AIFF and FSDL were also on the same page with respect to the expected conclusion of the process (October 15), thereby providing clarity and certainty to clubs, broadcasters and stakeholders with respect to the future. Subject to the AFC approval, the new season could commence in December.</p>.<p>For the timely commencement of the footballing calendar, the two parties have also agreed that the 2025-26 season will kickstart with the Super Cup or a competition under the control of the AIFF.</p>.<p><strong>FIFA ban threat</strong></p>.<p>In joint a letter addressed to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, the International Football Association (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have issued a fresh suspension warning if the new constitution isn't implemented by October 30. </p>.<p>The international bodies communicated their "profound concern" over AIFF's failure over finalising its constitution, with the matter pending before SC since 2017. </p>.<p>FIFA and AFC directed the Chaubey-led AIFF to secure a "definitive order" from the top court, approving the revised constitution, align it with the statutes of FIFA and AFC and ratify it before October 30.</p>.<p>In 2022, FIFA had suspended India for third-party interference" after an SC-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) temporarily ran the governing body.</p>