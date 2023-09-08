Infographic | How Saudi clubs spent this summer compared to Europe's top 5 leagues

Saudi Pro League (SPL) clubs have splurged $957 million on players in the close season transfer window, according to analysis from Deloitte published on Friday.
Saudi's spend in the transfer window, which closed on September 7, exceeded the spending of four of Europe's 'big five' leagues with only the Premier League ahead of the Middle Eastern nation.
This window's biggest transfer move came from the most successful club in Saudi Arabia, Al-Hilal, who spent €90 million to bring in Brazil star Neymar from Paris St Germain.
In addition to Neymar, Al-Hilal also spent big money to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad signed Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Fabinho, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr splashed out on Otavio, Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles.
Al-Ahli, who returned to the Pro League following a season in the second division, also completed a string of signings including Gabri Veiga, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy, Alain Saint-Maximin and Merih Demiral.
Saudi Arabia has made massive investments in soccer, Formula One, boxing, tennis and golf in recent years.
Critics accuse Saudi Arabia of using the PIF to engage in "sportswashing" in the face of heavy criticism of the country's human rights record.
(With inputs from Reuters)