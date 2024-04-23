JOIN US
Homesportsfootball

Inter Milan fans go berserk as I Nerazzurri clinch Serie A title with win over AC Milan

Inter Milan on Monday won the Serie A with five games to go, a title victory made sweeter by the fact that they clinched it with a 2-1 win over arch-rivals AC Milan. Understandably, Inter fans went berserk after the win, and celebrated all night. Check out the photos!
Last Updated 23 April 2024, 05:00 IST

Inter Milan players celebrate their 20th Serie A title after their 2-1 win over arch-rivals AC Milan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Visuals from the pitch following the title win.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Inter flags are seen at the Piazza del Duomo in Milan amid celebrations by fans.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ecstatic Inter Milan fans celebrate winning Serie A in Piazza del Duomo in Milan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A flag with the number 20 is seen to mark Inter's 20th Serie A title.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Inter Milan fans pose for a photo amid wild celebrations in Milan.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Fireworks light up the night sky above Piazza del Duomo in Milan amid celebrations by Inter fans.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 23 April 2024, 05:00 IST)
