Is Cristiano Ronaldo's fame too much to handle?

The matter has been discussed at UEFA's daily operational meetings, and Germany, the tournament's host, has been fined more than $21,000 already for failing to keep its fields secure. Quite how much more can be done, though, is unclear.

"It is really difficult once they are on the field," said Tom Richmond, founder of Security and Safety Solutions, a firm that provides both of those things to soccer teams and players. "The stewards are all on minimum wage; they are not really a barrier to anyone who wants to get on the field."