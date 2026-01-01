<p>A day after All India Football Federation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=AIFF">AIFF</a>) requested clubs to confirm their participation and finalise a format for the much-delayed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ISL">Indian Super League</a> season, the clubs responded by seeking a waiver on the participation fee, along with a host of other crucial requests, before agreeing to the governing body's request. </p>.<p>Citing the National Sports Governance Act, which came into effect partially on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=New%20Year">New Year</a>'s Day, the clubs requested that the proposed participation fee of Rs 1 crore per club, which could increase to Rs 2.5 crore for the already-truncated season, while showing continued concern for the lack of commercial partners. </p>.AIFF requests ISL clubs to confirm participation.<p>"With regard to the proposed truncated format, the absence of a settled commercial revenue model, and the requirement under the NSGA to avoid disproportionate or arbitrary financial burdens on regulated entities, there shall be no participation fee payable by clubs for the 2025–26 season," read the letter undersigned all ISL Clubs, barring Jamshedpur FC, who are the only ones to have confirmed participation.</p>.<p>As reported earlier, AIFF projected a yearly operational cost of Rs 70 crore to run a season while suggesting a revenue model of 10-50-40 ratio among AIFF, clubs and commercial partners. However, the cost estimation of the shortened season in the proposed format over two centralised venues already threatens to exceed the budget.</p>.<p>While the clubs, who earlier felt optimistic upon sharing of the revenue model, started to feel concerned and AIFF's Wednesday's request to confirm participation and league format only aggravated their worries. The clubs have now urged the federation to foot the bill for operational and majority of the 'league-level cost alone.</p>.<p>"In the absence of an appointed commercial partner and/or broadcaster, and until such time as commercial rights are formally transferred or monetised, the AIFF — being the rights holder and operator of the league — shall assume financial responsibility for league-level organisational and operational costs for the 2025–26 season..." read the letter. </p>.<p>"The majority of league-level costs required to deliver the 2025–26 season shall be borne by the AIFF, with clubs continuing to meet only their respective team-related and routine operational expenses, ensuring that clubs are not exposed to indeterminate or open-ended financial liabilities."</p>.<p><strong>Commercial partner</strong></p>.<p>Further, the clubs requested clarity and accountability from the AIFF on their 20-year plan by appointing a commercial partner, broadcaster and also finalise the league's revenue, governance and risk-sharing framework.</p>.<p>AIFF has resumed its hunt for a new commercial partner in accordance with their new proposal and a new tender could be out by mid-January after the overly-ambitious previous tender found no takers. </p>.<p>Clubs, meanwhile, also requested AIFF to seek commercial and institutional support from the central government to help sustain the interim season in consistency with the NSGA's act of "recognition of government facilitation to preserve institutional continuity and sporting integrity".</p>