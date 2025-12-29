<p>Bengaluru: The start of the much-delayed Indian Super League (ISL) is eventually moving towards a consensus as all clubs are largely in agreement with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently suggested 20-year proposal. However, where will the operational cost of over Rs 70 crore come from remains the major concern. </p><p>AIFF’s proposed revenue distribution model (in a 10-50-40 ratio among the federation, clubs and commercial partners respectively) while each club would pay a ‘standard participation fee’ of Rs 1 crore annually has convinced many.</p>.ISL clubs propose club-owned league with perpetual rights, seek AIFF’s regulatory oversight.<p>However, finding the commercial partner, especially after AIFF found no takers when it floated the tender earlier with an overly ambitious model, is on the agenda of the clubs, led by Mohun Bagan Super Giants’ CFO Vinay Chopra. </p>.<p>Also, the clubs are concerned about the relegation-promotion situation and whether the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will permit the champions of the ISL to qualify for the continental competitions if they fail to play the minimum number of matches (24) as required in an already truncated season.</p>.<p>“If AFC agrees to drop the cap on the match in this special situation only then it will be possible to discuss on the ISL format for the season (either a one-legged league system or two Conferences -- east and west -- of seven teams each with the two winners playing a final),” a major club official told DH on the condition of anonymity.</p>.<p>“However, nothing is more important than the fact that where will the Rs 70-80 crore to host the league comes from.” </p>.<p>As far as the relegation-promotion is concerned, clubs -- barring East Bengal -- have urged not to consider relegation as per last season’s result, putting bottom-placed Mohammedan Sporting in the firing line at the cost of I-League champions Inter Kashi. The suggestion instead is to have no relegation while allowing promotion of Kashi. </p>.<p>With so many concerns pending, the Monday’s scheduled meeting between AIFF and ISL clubs stands postponed with the federation urged to seek cognisance of AFC on the matter. The meeting could be rescheduled by Tuesday or Wednesday as there is still time before the Supreme Court reopens after its winter break, allowing the stakeholders the time to submit their plans through the Sports ministry on the SC’s direction.</p>