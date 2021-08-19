It hurts a lot: Newcastle's Willock on racist abuse

It hurts a lot: Newcastle's Willock on receiving racist abuse

The 21-year-old said he receives 'disgusting' messages on a daily basis

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Aug 19 2021, 09:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 09:08 ist
Newcastle United's Joe Willock is presented to the fans before the match. Credit: Reuters Photo

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock said he considered quitting social media due to racist abuse and called on platforms to do more to combat the problem.

The 21-year-old, who completed a 25 million pounds ($34.30 million) move from Arsenal last week, said he receives "disgusting" messages on a daily basis.

"Every day I get messages," Willock told BBC Radio Newcastle. "Messages saying about my colour or different things that are disgusting, really.

"There's not much you can do -- you just have to try and ignore it. I don't think Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have put up enough of a fight for us to do anything else ... It hurts a lot -- even speaking about it.

"If you come off social media, you lose that connection with all the wonderful fans that are supporting me every day, want to see my everyday life and see what I do and have that connection with me over the platform that they wouldn't have in real life."

A Twitter spokesperson said in July it had removed more than 1,000 posts and permanently suspended a number of accounts, while Facebook said it too had quickly removed abusive comments.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Newcastle United
English Premier League
Racism

What's Brewing

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

DH Toon | US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan crisis

DH Toon | US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan crisis

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

 