Jamshedpur FC beat East Bengal 2-0 in a clinical display in ISL

Rei Tachikawa scored in the 21st minute to give Khalid Jamil’s side the lead. In the second half, an own goal from Lalchungnunga (70th minute) sealed the deal for the Men of Steel.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 16:22 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 16:22 IST
