Jobby Justin suffers injury, ruled out for ISL season

Jobby Justin suffers injury, ruled out for entire ISL season

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 01 2020, 02:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 02:00 ist
The 26-year-old Kerala center-forward, who was a part of ATK's ISL-winning team last season, sustained the anterior cruciate ligament during training three days ago, a team official said here. Credit: Facebook (JobyJustinOfficial)

ATK Mohun Bagan suffered a blow ahead of their Indian Super League campaign as their striker Jobby Justin was ruled out for the entire season following a ligament injury.

The 26-year-old Kerala center-forward, who was a part of ATK's ISL-winning team last season, sustained the anterior cruciate ligament during training three days ago, a team official said here.

"He will fly to Mumbai for surgery and the rehab thereafter will mean that he won't be available for the entire season. Hopefully he will be match-fit for the AFC Cup," the official said.

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters in the tournament opener on November 20.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Super League
Mohun Bagan

What's Brewing

Can Trump woo enough Black men to defeat Biden?

Can Trump woo enough Black men to defeat Biden?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

 