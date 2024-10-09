Home
football

Jurgen Klopp becomes Red Bull global soccer chief in first job after Liverpool

Klopp, who ended his successful nine-year stint with Liverpool at the end of last season, will be starting on January 1, 2025.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 08:17 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 08:17 IST
