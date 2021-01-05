Juventus defender Alex Sandro tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus defender Alex Sandro test positive for Covid

AFP
AFP, Milan,
  • Jan 05 2021, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 00:09 ist
Alex Sandro. Credit: AFP.

Juventus defender Alex Sandro has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian champions confirmed on Monday.

Juventus said that "following the appearance of some mild symptoms" a test revealed the 29-year-old was positive for Covid-19.

"The player has already been placed in isolation."

Brazilian Sandro played for 83 minutes in Juventus' 4-1 win over Udinese on Sunday.

Juventus added: "The club is in contact with Health Authorities to define an effective implementation of the protocols required to allow for the training and competition activities of the team."

The champions, who are fifth in Serie A, are due to play league leaders AC Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday.

