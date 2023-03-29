Lionel Messi scores 100th Argentina goal

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi opened the scoring in the friendly against the Caribbean island minnows

AFP, Santiago del Estero,
  • Mar 29 2023, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 08:58 ist
Argentina's forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's first goal -his 100th with the national team- during the friendly football match between Argentina and Curacao at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, in northern Argentina, on March 28, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Argentina captain Lionel Messi on Tuesday scored his 100th international goal for the reigning world champions in a low-key friendly against Curacao.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi opened the scoring in the friendly against the Caribbean island minnows on 20 minutes in Santiago del Estero.

Also Read | Messi scores in Argentina's homecoming celebration

The 35-year-old soon added another just after the half hour mark to make it 3-0, and then completed his hat-trick on 37 minutes with the fifth of a one-sided first half.

Nicolas Gonzalez and Enzo Fernandez also got their names on the scoresheet.

Lionel Messi
Argentina
Football
Sports News

