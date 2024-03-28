Liverpool, Man Utd jointly launch programme to combat tragedy-related abuse

Liverpool and Manchester United have jointly launched an education programme through their foundations to tackle tragedy-related abuse, the clubs said in the run-up to their Premier League game at Old Trafford on April 7.

The clubs have repeatedly condemned fans chanting in reference to the Hillsborough tragedy, the Heysel Stadium disaster, and the Munich air disaster to mock opposition supporters, a practice liable to criminal prosecution.

"We fully support this event hosted by Liverpool and Manchester United and are working closely with both clubs to develop and deliver this education initiative," Premier League Director of Community Nick Perchard said in a statement.