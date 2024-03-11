Liverpool robbed of a penalty in thrilling 1-1 draw with Man City, says Klopp

The officials disagreed and the VAR did not send the referee to have a second look after checking the decision.

"Why would the guy in the VAR studio think 'Ah that's not clear and obvious'? What must you have had for lunch if you think that's not clear and obvious?"

The manager insisted, however, he was already over the controversial moment, even if it comes back to bite Liverpool in the league title race.

"I have to speak so often about it, and I really don't care, I'm already over it, it's absolutely fine. We'd love to get it, yeah, but nothing that I say -- at least I learned that -- will change that.

"So would have loved to have used one of the massive chances we created. (But) for us, the most important information is we are right there. So, we go the distance. Let's see what we get for it, but the boys fought so hard for absolutely everything to be there."

While the Anfield thriller lived up to its blockbuster billing, Klopp said the excitement was not enough for him to question his decision to leave Liverpool at the season's end.

"These games are good games, great games, fantastic football games," Klopp said. "I met my missus after the game and she was completely buzzing. So it must be good fun to watch it from the stands as well. So, that's why I'm not sure if I really would miss something when I'm allowed to watch football games.

"But it was a good game."