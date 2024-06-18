Man City begin Premier League title defence at Chelsea

Manchester City begin their fifth straight title defence with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on August 18, the Premier League said on Tuesday.

Chelsea's newly appointed manager, Enzo Maresca, will face a familiar side as he previously assisted Pep Guardiola during their treble-winning season and also coached City's youth team.

FA Cup winners Manchester United host Fulham in the first match of the season on August 16 while last season's league runners-up Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first match on August 17.