Man City will fight Bayern to keep Walker, says Pep

Man City will fight Bayern to keep 'irreplaceable' Walker, says Guardiola

City's first match of the 2023-24 domestic campaign after their pre-season tour is the Community Shield game against Arsenal on Aug. 6.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 26 2023, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 16:32 ist
Kyle Walker. Credit: X/@kylewalker2

Manchester City will fight to keep Kyle Walker as Bayern Munich circle to lure him away, the Premier League champions' manager Pep Guardiola said.

England international Walker, who has a year left on his City contract, has been one of Guardiola's key players. His defensive versatility allows him to play in a back-four or a back-three.

The 33-year-old, who was signed by City for an initial fee of £45 million ($58 million) in 2017, has won 12 major trophies with the English champions, including a historic treble last season.

Read | Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami starting debut

"He's an incredibly important player for us... His specific qualities are irreplaceable," Guardiola told reporters before Wednesday's pre-season friendly between the two clubs.

"We want him, yes, in the end. I don't know what will happen. I know we're in contact, both clubs. We will fight for him like I'm sure Bayern will... I don't know how it will finish."

Asked if Walker would feature against German champions Bayern in Tokyo, Guardiola said: "We need our best players out there against Bayern and we hope he is going to stay with us next season, so why should he not play?"

City's first match of the 2023-24 domestic campaign after their pre-season tour is the Community Shield game against Arsenal on Aug. 6.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Football
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola
Kyle Walker
Bayern Munich

Related videos

What's Brewing

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

5 major football stars who have signed for Saudi clubs

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Venice Film Festival lineup unscathed by strikes

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Pain and pride for bravehearts' kin

Kalki's ‘Goldfish’ to release in theatres on August 25

Kalki's ‘Goldfish’ to release in theatres on August 25

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Kanye faces backlash for dressing North in 'racist' way

Kanye faces backlash for dressing North in 'racist' way

In a first, Japanese population falls in all provinces

In a first, Japanese population falls in all provinces

Porsche's iconic 911 to be the last combustion model

Porsche's iconic 911 to be the last combustion model

51 pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia

51 pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

 