Manchester City vs Arsenal: Rodri seeks confidence-boosting win over table toppers

Asked about City's clash against Arsenal, Rodri told reporters: "I'm not saying it's going to be decisive, but it will be very important for our confidence, and we will show them that we are here again.

"It's not just this game that's like a final, it's all of them from now until the end of the season. We're still in every competition, but any game that you lose can practically leave you out of the running.

"Really that's the level that this league demands from you, to reach between 90 and 100 points to be able to win the league. So, we have to win practically every game and that starts against Arsenal, who are currently the league leaders."

Apart from being involved in the Premier League title race, City have also reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League and the FA Cup semifinal.

Rodri did not shy away from discussing the club's ambitions to match last season's historic treble, saying: "Our objective is basically this: if we were able to show that we could win everything we won last season, then why can't we do it again?

"Of course, it's incredibly hard to do, the world of football is very difficult, but we'll take it step by step."