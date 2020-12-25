Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for Covid-19

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker test positive for Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 25 2020, 17:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 18:51 ist
Gabriel Jesus. Credit: AFP.

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Two other City staff members have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and all four are self-isolating.

"Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition," City said in a statement.

City, eighth in the league table, host Newcastle United on Saturday before visiting Everton on Monday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gabriel Jesus
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Manchester City
Kyle Walker

What's Brewing

How Rlys battled odds to keep India's lifeline running

How Rlys battled odds to keep India's lifeline running

Artists lead efforts to preserve Gaza's old buildings

Artists lead efforts to preserve Gaza's old buildings

5 underrated web series from 2020

5 underrated web series from 2020

Marriage would have been sealed this year: Ranbir

Marriage would have been sealed this year: Ranbir

World celebrates Christmas under the Covid-19 shadow

World celebrates Christmas under the Covid-19 shadow

'Coolie No 1' movie review: A paisa vasool entertainer

'Coolie No 1' movie review: A paisa vasool entertainer

 