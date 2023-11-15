JOIN US
sports

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold to leave club

Last Updated 15 November 2023, 11:22 IST

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold will leave the English soccer club by the end of the year, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Arnold was appointed for the top job in January 2022.

General counsel and board director Patrick Stewart will be named interim CEO, according to a Sky News reporter's post on social media platform X.

Manchester United did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The club's future ownership remains uncertain after the American Glazer family last year said they were looking at options for the 20-times English champions, including a new investment or a potential sale.

(Published 15 November 2023, 11:22 IST)
