Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United despite being cleared of abuse charges

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will leave Old Trafford, he and the Premier League club said on Monday, to avoid being a "distraction" despite being cleared of allegations of assault and attempted rape.

Greenwood, who was suspended by United in January 2022 when accusations against him surfaced on social media, was charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault last October.

He had been due to stand trial on Nov. 27, 2023, but all criminal charges against him were dropped in February, with the Crown Prosecution Service saying it was due to "the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light".

United said their investigation began once charges were dropped.

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged," the club said in a statement.

But it said "all those involved, including Mason" recognised the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

"It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome," it said.