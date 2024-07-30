Edgar Mendes eager to be Bengaluru FC's cutting edge

Bengaluru: Since taking over as Bengaluru FC head coach last year, Gerard Zaragoza has repeatedly outlined the need for ‘arriving’ in the final third with verve and purpose.

Although the Blues create a good number of chances, their goal-conversion rate has been dipping. In the 2023-24 season, BFC scored just 20 goals from 188 chances created in 22 league matches, only behind the floundering Hyderabad FC (10) in terms of goals scored.