Edgar Mendes eager to be Bengaluru FC's cutting edge

Bengaluru: Since taking over as Bengaluru FC head coach last year, Gerard Zaragoza has repeatedly outlined the need for ‘arriving’ in the final third with verve and purpose.
Although the Blues create a good number of chances, their goal-conversion rate has been dipping. In the 2023-24 season, BFC scored just 20 goals from 188 chances created in 22 league matches, only behind the floundering Hyderabad FC (10) in terms of goals scored.
The management has been busy in the transfer market to rectify this shortcoming. Creative midfielder Alberto Noguera was roped in to replace the Jamshedpur FC-bound Javi Hernandez, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz, a renowned fox in the penalty box, has always delivered goals across his stints with Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC.
The most exciting addition is 34-year-old Edgar Mendes, who arrives from Mexican top-division side Necaxa. Mendes has over 150 La Liga appearances to his name and was a part of the Real Madrid academy in 2005, featuring for their under-19 side and the ‘C’ team.
“I like to play as a number nine or as a second striker, someone who’s always moving around in the box and facing the goal to put the ball in the back of the net. That’s where my strength lies, I’ve got an eye for goal and for finding those chances in the box to score,” Mendes told DH.
Bengaluru FC kick off their Durand Cup campaign on Wednesday. Mendes will be keen to display his bag of tricks after spending the pre-season with the rest of the team in Ballari, getting up to speed and familiarising himself with the coach’s philosophy and style. Mendes also indicated that he hopes to be a part of the club for the long haul.
“I was speaking to the coach and the club for some time now, about the new project the club is working towards. After those conversations with the coach, I am hungrier than ever to help the club in every possible way,” Mendes said.
“I am coming here with the idea of doing well and staying with the club for a longer period, not just for one year. Hence, I was here nice and early as I wanted to be part of the pre-season and get to know the boys and the staff well before the season kicks off,” Mendes added.
Across three stints with La Liga clubs, Mendes has shown what it takes to be the difference-maker. He was the top scorer for Deportivo Alaves during their run to the Copa America final in 2016-17. He helped Mexican club Cruz Azul win the Copa MX Championship, League Cup and Super Cup in 2019, ending a lengthy trophy drought.
A versatile attacker who possesses good passing traits, is clinical in one-on-one duels on the wing, showcases immaculate ball control and is a proven finisher is exactly the kind of player profile that can push Bengaluru FC back to becoming a winning force.
Mendes fits the bill perfectly and will strive to be an essential ingredient in the Blues' quests for silverware.