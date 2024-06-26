Mexico face Venezuela in key Copa America clash amid injury woes

Mexico is set to square off against Venezuela in a crucial Copa America Group B encounter on Wednesday in Inglewood, California, where they could be without skipper Edson Alvarez following a hamstring injury.

The West Ham midfielder collapsed clutching his hamstring in the 30th minute of Mexico's 1-0 victory over Jamaica on Saturday, leaving the pitch in tears.

Despite manager Jaime Lozano not officially ruling out Alvarez, hinting at further tests on Tuesday, he acknowledged the need for other seasoned squad members to step up.

"I think we have many leaders," Lozano told reporters.

"Of course, it is a hard hit to lose your captain in the first match in the tournament such as this one. But I think the team became stable very fast (against Jamaica). They gave a great performance."

Luis Romo, who stepped in for Alvarez and contributed to Gerardo Arteaga's match-winning goal, is tipped to start for 'El Tri' against Venezuela.