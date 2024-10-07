Home
Missed penalties haunt Milan as De Gea helps Fiorentina seal 2-1 win

Milan start the international break in sixth place with 11 points, five behind leaders Napoli, while Fiorentina are 11th on 10 after two wins and a draw in their last three league games.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 22:42 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 22:42 IST
