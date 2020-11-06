New-look FC Goa gears up for the ISL

For the past few seasons, FC Goa have been one of the most consistent sides. There were few surprises as to how they would be set up. They had the same coach in Sergio Lobera, retained almost all their players, and played a possession-based football that endeared them to the entire country.

This year, however, it's a different story. This is a team that has got a facelift - from a new coach in Juan Ferrando to almost the entire foreign line-up. This is a new phase for the Goan side. So questions have to be asked as to how are they going to be set up? How much time do they have to imbibe the new coach's philosophy?

The answer to the second one is quite easy.

"We don't have a lot of time in pre-season," admits Ferrando. "Our medical staff are working on recovery every day. I hope in friendly games we can check some details. Our challenge right now is to understand the methods and building the chemistry between players. Most important is to help the players understand the philosophy."

Early signs are encouraging. They defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in a pre-season friendly. But there is work to be done.

"We are working on the tactical and physical condition. Mentality is the next step. Once the league starts it's very important to control stress and believe in the process," said the Spanish tactician. "We are trying to find the best system with the team now, what happens with the ball and defence, that's the point at this moment."

The bubble and its mental toll is common for all clubs. As are potential injuries due to a short pre-season. But for Goa - who are home away from home - there are also other key areas of concern.

The Gaurs have a strong local connection with Goan players always playing a major role in the team. Integrating them, and some good young signings as well will also be key.

They have also only opted to sign six foreigners, one less than other clubs. But that again is long term planning as teams will have reduced foreigners from next season. There is the AFC Champions League campaign and the leadership roles have to be redistributed as well. Edu Bedia - now the longest-serving foreign player at the club - has been made captain. And the Spaniard feels that the current squad and tactical nuances under Ferrando will take the club forward.

"The foreigners we have can give us an extra rhythm and that will be crucial in the later stages of the tournament," said Bedia. "Intensity of the training sessions are also different, we are working a lot on the tactical side and we will be better this year."

One of the shortcomings of Goa had been their inability to adjust against clubs who are set up to neutralise their style of play.

"I do believe we will continue to play the same style of football but we will be a lot more organised on defence and attack," said Bedia. "Tactical concepts we have learned this year will help us to grow. Lobera allowed players to do what they are good at. This year we will have more tactical nuance which will help the team get better.

"Looking back and reflecting, against some teams who were better tactically did better against us. I think that may have cost us the title, ultimately. So with this change I think we can do better."

Yes, the club is confident. Their first test will be against Bengaluru FC, a side that has often outdone them on tactics. Win that baptism by fire, and Goa will be one to watch, a much-improved one at that.