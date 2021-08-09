No Messi, no problem as Barcelona defeat Juventus

No Messi, no problem as Barcelona defeat Juventus

In Sunday's other high-profile friendly, Real Madrid and AC Milan fought to a 0-0 stalemate

Barcelona's celebrate their second goal during the 56th Joan Gamper Trophy friendly football match between Barcelona and Juventus at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in Sant Joan Despi near Barcelona. Credit: AFP Photo

Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.

Messi had earlier Sunday said his farewells to the club he had served for 20 years at a tearful news conference.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Barcelona after just three minutes with Martin Braithwaite adding a second goal just before the hour mark from a corner.

Young hope Riqui Puig scored a third in stoppage time with a fine left foot drive.

In Sunday's other high-profile friendly, Real Madrid and AC Milan fought to a 0-0 stalemate.

Spain's La Liga season gets underway on Friday while the Italian Serie A starts on August 22.

