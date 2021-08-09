No Messi, no problem as Barcelona defeat Juventus

Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.
Messi had earlier Sunday said his farewells to the club he had served for 20 years at a tearful news conference.
Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Barcelona after just three minutes with Martin Braithwaite adding a second goal just before the hour mark from a corner.
Young hope Riqui Puig scored a third in stoppage time with a fine left foot drive.
In Sunday's other high-profile friendly, Real Madrid and AC Milan fought to a 0-0 stalemate.
Spain's La Liga season gets underway on Friday while the Italian Serie A starts on August 22.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Karnataka's heritage: High on WiFi, low on toilets
Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024
Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6
Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics
Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020
Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world
Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle