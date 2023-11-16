No one under pressure assume Neymar's role in Brazil: Coach Fernando Diniz before World Cup qualifiers

No player in Brazil should feel pressure to take over the role of Neymar, sidelined with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus, coach Fernando Diniz said ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

The 31-year-old captain underwent surgery earlier this month after picking up his left knee injury on international duty, with his recovery expected to last until mid-2024.

Despite losing the country's top scorer, Diniz is not expecting a new hero to emerge in a young team brimming with talent set to face Colombia on Thursday and world champions Argentina on Tuesday.

"Nobody has to worry about taking over Neymar's role. We have an extremely talented generation," the interim coach told reporters on Wednesday.