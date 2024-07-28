Olympics 2024 | Former players back Canada after drone scandal

Paris: Former Canadian players threw their support behind the women's team at the Paris Olympics after they were docked six points over a drone scandal that dealt a massive blow to their hopes of successfully defending their gold at the Games.

Coach Bev Priestman and officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were banned from any football-related activity for one year after New Zealand complained Canadian staff flew drones over their training sessions before their opening match, which Canada won 2-1.

Canada football has said it was exploring how it could appeal the six-point penalty levelled by global governing body FIFA which left Canada on minus three points in Group A, with two matches left to play.

They are scheduled to play France later on Sunday.