One dead in unrest at Argentina soccer match

One person died Thursday when violent unrest near a Buenos Aires soccer match between Boca Juniors and Gimnasia y Esgrima spilled into the stadium and onto the pitch, authorities said.
"I can confirm that there is one person dead. This person died of cardiac arrest," said Sergio Berni, security minister of Buenos Aires province, where the Argentina league first division match took place.
