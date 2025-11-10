<p>Paul Tagliabue, who served as the NFL's commissioner for 17 seasons, died Sunday morning at the age of 84.</p><p>Per Tagliabue's family, the apparent cause of death was heart failure complicated by Parkinson's disease. He passed away at his home in Chevy Chase, Md.</p><p>Tagliabue replaced Pete Rozelle as the NFL's commissioner in 1989. He was succeeded by current commissioner Roger Goodell in 2006.</p><p>Under Tagliabue's watch, the league signed what was then the largest television contract for the NFL, enjoyed 17 seasons of labor peace, and expanded to 32 teams after adding the Carolina Panthers (1995), Jacksonville Jaguars (1995), the reborn Cleveland Browns (1999) and Houston Texans (2002).</p><p>Tagliabue, who also ushered in an era of state-of-the-art stadiums, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2020.</p><p>"All of us in the NFL are deeply saddened by the passing of Paul Tagliabue, whose principled leadership and vision put the NFL on the path to unparalleled success," Goodell said.</p>.World Cup-winning England footballer George Eastham dies aged 88.<p>"Throughout his decades-long leadership on behalf of the NFL, first as outside counsel and then during a powerful 17-year tenure as commissioner, Paul served with integrity, passion and an unwavering conviction to do what was best for the league.</p><p>"Paul was the ultimate steward of the game -- tall in stature, humble in presence and decisive in his loyalty to the NFL. He viewed every challenge and opportunity through the lens of what was best for the greater good, a principle he inherited from Pete Rozelle and passed on to me."</p><p>The terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and Hurricanes Katrina in 2005 also came to pass during Tagliabue's time as commissioner. He canceled the weekend's NFL games in the aftermath of Sept. 11, and ensured the Saints would return to New Orleans after being dispatched to San Antonio during the 2005 season.</p><p>A native of New Jersey who captained the basketball team at Georgetown in college, Tagliabue is survived by his wife, Chandler, son Drew and daughter Emily.</p>