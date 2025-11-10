Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Paul Tagliabue, NFL's commissioner for 17 seasons, passes away at 84

Tagliabue, who also ushered in an era of state-of-the-art stadiums, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2020.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 22:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 22:04 IST
FootballSports NewsNFL

Follow us on :

Follow Us