Pep Guardiola says Liverpool fans threw coins at him

The City manager remonstrated angrily with a section of the Anfield crowd after Phil Foden saw a goal ruled out

AP, Manchester,
  • Oct 17 2022, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 12:26 ist
Pep Guardiola. Credit: AFP Photo

Pep Guardiola says coins were thrown at him during Manchester City's 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League.

The City manager remonstrated angrily with a section of the Anfield crowd after Phil Foden saw a goal ruled out when VAR invited referee Anthony Taylor to review the pitchside monitor.

Guardiola repeatedly gesticulated at fans in the immediate aftermath and later said coins were thrown in his direction.

Also Read | Liverpool still Manchester City's biggest threat: Pep Guardiola

“Next time they will do it better,” he said in the post-match news conference.

"They didn't get me. They try it again next year.

“All these coins, they tried, but didn't get it. They got the coach years ago.”

Guardiola was referring to an incident when Liverpool fans attacked City's team bus ahead of a Champions League match in 2018.

Also Read | Arsenal extend Premier League lead as Liverpool host Manchester City

Asked if he had enticed a reaction from the home supporters, Guardiola said: “They shout, we shout more.”

And he was clearly still angered by Foden's goal being disallowed after Taylor spotted a foul on Fabinho in the build-up.

“This is Anfield,” he said.

Mo Salah's 76th-minute goal proved the decisive moment on a dramatic day when Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card for angrily charging out of his technical area.

Defeat for City leaves Guardiola's team four points behind leader Arsenal, which won 1-0 at Leeds earlier Sunday.

