Premier League: Arsenal go top with 2-1 win over Brentford, Man United beat Everton

Arsenal's Kai Havertz headed an 86th-minute winner to take his side top of the Premier League with a 2-1 home victory over Brentford on Saturday, while Manchester United fanned the embers of their top-four hopes with a 2-0 win against visiting Everton.

Arsenal have 64 points after 28 games, although either Liverpool or Manchester City can claim first place with a win in Sunday's blockbuster clash at Anfield. Second-placed Liverpool have 63 points, while City are third on 62.

Luton Town salvaged a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace with a late goal to boost their survival bid, Bournemouth came from two down to deny Sheffield United their fourth league win this season with a 2-2 draw and Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Fulham 2-1.

Arsenal recorded an eighth league victory in a row and Havertz scored for the fourth consecutive game to make up for a calamitous error by stand-in goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Declan Rice's glancing header from a Ben White cross gave Arsenal the lead after 19 minutes before Yoane Wissa levelled just before halftime, with his sliding challenge sending Ramsdale's attempted clearance into the net.

"These points were so important for us and you could see that in the second half," said Havertz. "We didn't play our best in the first half but it's even better to win it this way.

Brentford remain in 15th place.