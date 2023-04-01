Premier League clubs spent £318.2 million in agent fees last year

Premier League clubs spent £318.2 million pounds ($392.4 million) on intermediary and agent fees in the year through January, the English Football Association said on Friday.
That was an increase of 46 million pounds on the previous 12 months, the association said in a report.
Reigning champions Manchester City paid the highest, £51.6 million pounds, during a period that included the signing of Norway striker Erling Haaland from German club Borussia Dortmund.
London club Chelsea paid £43.2 million pounds, Liverpool £33.7 million pounds and Manchester United £24.7 million pounds.
Nottingham Forest paid the least, £4.4 million pounds, despite signing more players than any other top-flight club in the last two transfer windows.
