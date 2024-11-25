Home
Premier League: Liverpool build eight-point lead after Salah inspires comeback at Southampton

Liverpool were trailing 1-2 when Salah scored twice in the second half to take his season's tally to 10 goals in the league, two behind the league's top scorer Erling Haaland of City.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 09:28 IST

